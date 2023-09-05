WWE News and Notes

– There currently are no plans for Piper Niven and Chelsea Green to vacate the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, after Niven was not cleared by doctors to compete this past Monday night on Raw, reports Fightful Select. Niven’s “injury” appears to be just a short term illness and she will not be out of in-ring action for very long.

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about Carlito’s current status with WWE. He said: “He signed at the start of July. He pulled off of all his indies, so he was ready to start, he signed. He had a start-date, he was there, but they couldn’t figure out what to do with him, and they still haven’t figured out what to do with him.”

– Dakota Kai says (during her Twitch stream) she won’t be cleared to return to WWE action until 2024. She’s still recovering from a torn ACL and hasn’t started to run and jump yet.

– WWE has uploaded the full match between Gunther vs Chad Gable to YouTube.

