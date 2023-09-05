Producers for the WWE Payback event revealed
Fightful recently released a report which revealed the producers for the six matches that took place at Payback.
• Becky Lynch Vs Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage Match was produced by Petey Williams
• LA Knight Vs. The Miz with John Cena as special guest referee was produced by Shane Helms
• Rey Mysterio Vs Austin Theory for the United States Championship was produced by Adam Pearce
• The Pittsburgh Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships was produced by Michael Hayes
• Rhea Ripley Vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship was produced by Jason Jordon
• Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins Vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship was produced by Jamie Noble