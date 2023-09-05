Nick Aldis says he’s on a handshake deal with WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former NWA champion Nick Aldis said that he’s working with WWE on a handshake deal at the moment after he was invited to see if he would like a producer role.

Aldis started shadowing WWE producers last month and has been attending TV and premium live events.

“I think people who have followed my career, particularly in the last few years, know that in addition to wrestling I was wearing a lot of hats behind the scenes at my last place, Aldis said, referring to the NWA.

While he said this job doesn’t feel completely new for him, he said there’s pro wrestling and then there’s WWE.

“So you know, just taking in the sheer sort of volume of the operation, and the number of people involved, the scale of everything. Just that alone has been the basis of my time so far,” Aldis continued.

He admitted that the company has treated him very, very good so far and they have been very accommodating to him and it’s now a matter of seeing where it goes from here.

The 36-year-old Aldis said that while he’s doing this job for now, he’s certainly not retired from in-ring competition and he would eventually love to wrestle for WWE one day.

Prior to this gig, Aldis never worked for WWE in any capacity before.