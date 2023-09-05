Next week’s NXT main event announced

Sep 5, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

From earlier tonight on NXT, Becky Lynch appeared on the big screen and she talks about her recent interactions with Tiffany Stratton. She then announces that Tiffany will be defending her NXT Women’s title against “The Man” next Tuesday night in the NXT on USA main event.

