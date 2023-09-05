News for tonight’s NXT show

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature Tiffany Stratton defending the Women’s Championship against Kiana James. The other top match will be Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner under No DQ rules. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends vs. Kiana James

-No DQ: Von Wagner vs. Bron Breakker

-Los Lotharios return

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah

-NXT North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Dragon Lee with champion Dominik Mysterio as the guest referee

-Tyler Bate vs. Dabba-Kato

