MJF to speak on this week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF is set to speak live on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that the ROH World Tag Team co-champion will appear in a segment on Wednesday’s show.

MJF and Adam Cole successfully defended the ROH World Tag Team Championships against the Dark Order at AEW All Out on Sunday. The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday night live on TBS, is:

* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Aussie Open

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Begins

* Hangman Page speaks

* MJF speaks live