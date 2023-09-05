JD McDonagh gifts new briefcase to Damian Priest

Monday’s post-Payback edition of WWE RAW featured an in-ring segment with The Judgment Day (new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio) coming to the ring to celebrate their wins at Payback this past weekend. JD McDonagh made his way to the ring during the promo as Priest said a small part of him was starting to like McDonagh, so this better good.

McDonagh, who promised this would be good, said he took a bullet for The Judgment Day at Payback, and now he’s out there because of something Ripley said, about The Judgment Day needing big changes. McDonagh then looked at Priest’s green Money In the Bank briefcase, and said the case has to go. McDonagh continued and said they no longer need the briefcase because they have all the gold, and then said Priest doesn’t need that briefcase, he needs this one… McDonagh pulled a purple Money In the Bank briefcase, with a “Señor” label on it. Priest and they others seemed to like the new hardware as Priest raised it to the crowd. This segment ended after Sami Zayn came out and had words with the others, which led to McDonagh later defeating Zayn in singles action, thanks to Mysterio. The post-match angle saw JD sacrifice himself to an Exploder and a Helluva kick so that Mysterio could escape.

As seen below, WWE Shop immediately began selling the new SENOR Money In the Bank briefcase. The 17.72” x 12.6” x 5.12” plastic briefcase is priced at $99.99, but they are currently running a site-wide sale with 25% off if you use “SUPERSTAR” as the code. The price then goes down to $74.99. WWE said the collectible item doubles as a fully functional briefcase, with a carrying handle and combination lock.

Señor Money In The Bank! Damian Priest has an all NEW Replica Briefcase available at #WWEShop! #WWE 🛒: https://t.co/LVPyJUtsVL pic.twitter.com/pj34XN1T99 — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) September 5, 2023