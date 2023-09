Real name: Bruce Orlando Leaupepe

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 231 lbs.

Date of birth: January 30, 1991

Hometown: San Jose, CA

Pro debut: 2020

Trained by: Rikishi

Finishing move: Javelin Kick

Biography

– On April 1, 2022, Liona was named as one of Tully Blanchard’s new clients, teaming with Kaun to form The Gates of Agony.