Salina de la Renta returns to MLW

Salina de la Renta made her return to Major League Wrestling live at Fury Road on FITE+.

The “Empresaria” of lucha libre is back!

Jaws dropped as Salina de la Renta was introduced on Sessions by Saint Laurent as the mystery guest on MLW’s FITE+ exclusive Fury Road premium live event.

Putting her enemies on notice and promising the arrival of a whole new era of world class luchadores, Salina de la Renta vows she will wield power and get payback for those who have wronged her.

Salina de La Renta is the founder of Promociones Dorado, an organization that acts as a pipeline to the stars of Latin America for sports leagues, TV and film in the United States and abroad.

In 2021, Salina brokered a deal with Cesar Duran. One which costs her dearly. For the past 2 years her whereabouts have been uncertain, but many believe “El Jefe” had something to do with it… until he himself was ruthlessly removed from power by an unknown assailant. Was it Salina? Only time will tell.

A powerful player in sports and entertainment in Latin America, Salina de la Renta is one of the most sophisticated and driven Latin entrepreneurs.

A modern impresaria, Salina de la Renta is connected with the biggest television networks, entertainers and athletes of Latin America. So, when MLW wanted to showcase lucha libre, they issued a promoting and managing license to Salina de la Renta. Simply put: If you want best of the best from Latin America, you go to Salina de la Renta who represents the best in Lucha Libre.

While her main office is based out of Dorado, Puerto Rico, de la Renta has satellite offices in Mexico City, Bolivia, Chile and San Diego, Calif.

Correcting those who label her a manager, de la Renta is quick to clarify that she doesn’t “manage wrestlers.” De la Renta says she “showcases premiere Latin talent.”