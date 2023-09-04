Report: CM Punk wanted to return to WWE earlier this year

– Those close to CM Punk claim that around December ’22, Punk was open to leaving AEW, and returning to WWE.

Fightful have heard that Punk wanted to appear at the 2023 Royal Rumble, but there is no indication that WWE wanted Punk to return, or that AEW would have released him.

One of the ideas that Punk reportedly had was that he would return at the Royal Rumble, and work a match at WrestleMania against the person who would have eliminated

Word within WWE was that Kevin Owens was the name thrown around. He’d go on to main event night one of WrestleMania.