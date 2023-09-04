Notes on Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page, and Chris Jericho

– At the AEW All Out media scrum, Bryan Danielson said AEW doctors and outside doctors were okay with him competing tonight and he feels fine.

He notes that he didn’t throw any punches with his right arm tonight and no one noticed.

Bryan also said Jon Moxley is the most Valuable Wrestler in AEW. He said mox will do absolutely anything Tony Khan or any other wrestler in the back needs him to do.

– Hangman Page gives his winnings from the Over Budget $50,000 Charity Battle Royal win to The Chicago Public Education Fund.

– Chris Jericho confirmed via social media that AEW Al lOut was his first AEW PPV was not a part of.