Live WWE Raw Coverage

WWE Monday Night Raw Results 9/4/23

The Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

– Tonight’s broadcast started with a video montage of the latest premium live event, WWE Payback.

Jey Uso & Sami Zayn Segment

Jey Uso: Appreciate that, yeet. Hey, real talk, I always wanted to do this part. Welcome to Monday Night Raw. Your boy has only been gone for two or three weeks, right, but it felt a lot longer than that. I really hit my breaking point, uce. Every week, every week on national television, fighting my family. Hell, we’re the real family feud. Then out of the blue, a lifeline came through in “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. That’s why I’m on my own now. Yes, I may have made some enemies in the past. It’s just on me and Main Event Jey is now in your city.

– Sami Zayn joins the conversation.

Sami Zayn: Jey, I gotta be pretty honest, it’s crazy to see you here. There’s a lot of people in that locker room that are going to have a problem with you being here. Even Kevin and I haven’t always seen eye to eye over this situation, but that’s okay because he’s not here tonight. Right now, this is about you and me. And I wanted to make sure that I was the first person you saw on Raw, come down to the ring, look into your eyes and tell you that I’m happy that you are here. I know you, Jey. I know what’s in your heart. I know what kind of guy you are. You broke free. And now you’re standing here on your own, all by yourself. You truly are, “Main Event” Jey Uso. So, look, I know there’s a history here. I don’t expect to us to be friends. But I wanted to tell you that I respect you.

– Jey was reluctant to shake Sami’s hand. Jey admits that wasn’t very ucey of him. Jey and Sami start hugging each other to close the segment.

– We got a recap of Nakamura attacks Seth Rollins after Payback went off the air. Nakamura says that he broke Rollins, like he broke the code they shared in the ring. Nakamura may have underestimated Rollins, but he was the last one standing on the battlefield. He’s the reason why Rollins will lose his grip and he will prevail. Nakamura proclaims that he’ll become the World Heavyweight Champion.

– Adam Pearce cuts off Seth Rollins in the backstage area. Rollins says that he’s fine despite recommendations from the medical team. Ricochet says that he’s willing to help out, but Rollins is having none of that.

First Match: Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. The Viking Raiders w/Valhalla In A Tornado Tag Team Match