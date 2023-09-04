Khan: “it was the biggest week in the history of the company for in-ring and content reasons”

Tony Khan shared his thoughts on AEW All Out following the PPV and stated that he believes AEW is having one the strongest PPV years for a company of all time. Khan spoke about tonight’s show at the post-show media scrum, and you can see the highlights below:

On All Out: It was a great show, I was really excited. I felt like it was gonna be a strong show. To me, it was the biggest week in the history of the company for in-ring and content reasons. We just did the biggest show in pro wrestling history… I’m so proud of the wrestlers and the staff and the fans in AEW, because that’s something no one’s ever going to be able to take away from AEW, to be in the history books forever.

And now to come here one week later, I knew it would be a big challenge to follow that. And there’s been a lot of things happening this week in and out of the ring. But I think from a wrestling standpoint, it was exciting to be able to come and follow [All In].”

On AEW’s year on PPV: “Pretty telling to me, if you look back at this year on PPV, I think Supercard of Honor was one of the best PPV shows of the year. I think Revolution was one of the best shows of the year. I thought Death Before Dishonor was one of the best shows of the year. Forbidden Door was amazing, and then All in last week, tremendous show. And now ALl Out, we’ve come in and delivered. And that’s six PPVs I would say already this year that have been amazing shows. So I think we’re having a stronger year on PPV right now as any pro wrestling company ever.”