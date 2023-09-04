Jack Perry suspended “indefinitely” following All In clash with CM Punk

During the post-All Out press conference last night, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Jack Perry remains suspended “indefinitely” for the time being for his actions at All In.

Perry was the one who started the incident with CM Punk, taunting Punk live on camera, resulting in the two having a physical altercation at Gorilla position following his match.

Khan said that the suspension is all he can talk about when it comes to Perry and he has not been backstage since All In.

When The Elite were suspended for their own brawl with CM Punk at last year’s All Out, the trio were out for two whole months. Khan did not specify how long Perry’s suspension will be for.