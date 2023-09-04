Christian Cage reveals he has re-signed with AEW

Sep 4, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Christian revealed that he has re-signed with AEW.

Also, he was asked about Edge and if Christian was happy about the possibility of his friend coming to AEW. Christian said he only wants to talk about himself and Luchasaurus and that he’s only friends with Luchasaurus.

