Bryan Danielson on being more involved backstage

Brandon Thurston asks Bryan Danielson if he’s interested in being more involved in backstage roles. Bryan says he loves working in backstage roles, but he also loves being with his family

Says his daughter asks him “when I’m 7 you’re going to be home every day right?” and it’s really hard to turn down, talks about how important it is to be there for his wife and kids.

He says he’s got a lot of thinking to do, and he has to figure out how to balance it and make it work.