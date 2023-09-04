AEW’s WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view logo unveiled

The logo for AEW’s newest pay-per-view, WrestleDream, was published yesterday and it has that WrestleMania vibe going.

The logo uses the red velvet and gold color scheme and at first glance it is very easy to closely associate it with the WrestleMania logo due the signature lines that the Mania logo uses to combine the two words together.

Tickets for the WrestleDream pay-per-view go on sale this Friday at 10AM PT at AEWTix.com. The show takes place on October 1 live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

It will coincide the with one-year anniversary of the death of Antonio Inoki and this will also feature the involvement of stars from NJPW.