AEW Collision episode to air on Friday in November

Sep 4, 2023 - by Staff

AEW will tape a special Friday Collision episode and the weekly Rampage episode on 11/17 at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. Collision will air at 8pm on TNT and Rampage at 10pm. These are the final shows before Full Gear, which airs the next night 11/18 also at The Forum.

Below is the announcement-

