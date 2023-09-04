AEW Collision episode to air on Friday in November
AEW will tape a special Friday Collision episode and the weekly Rampage episode on 11/17 at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. Collision will air at 8pm on TNT and Rampage at 10pm. These are the final shows before Full Gear, which airs the next night 11/18 also at The Forum.
Below is the announcement-
#AEW returns to @thekiaforum on Friday, November 17th for a Special Friday Night Televised Event with #AEWCollision LIVE & #AEWRampage!
Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 8th at 10am PT.
