WWE superstar takes a jab at CM Punk, Trish Stratus shows off her bump, and more
– Grayson Waller with a little dig at CM Punk…
Jey Uso attacking me unprovoked on my own show- fire this man! pic.twitter.com/e9qvxUfr08
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) September 3, 2023
– Trish Stratus after her match with Becky Lynch at Payback.
That bump on Trish Stratus forehead 😲
Becky went hard on Trish in a steel cage match! #WWEPaybackpic.twitter.com/slOf5YKoNn
— Nilesh G (@oye__nilesh) September 3, 2023
Click for more: https://t.co/Fs2LpqiPjY
📸 by WWE’s OG photog @richfreedaphoto pic.twitter.com/YQ43q6QsXw
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) September 3, 2023
– Traci Brooks announced for Impact 1000