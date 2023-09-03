The Great Muta appears at ringside during Payback main event

Following rumors that he was being brought in for All Out, WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese legend The Great Muta actually was in Pittsburgh and was ringside for the Payback main event.

Muta, who retired earlier this year, was shown on camera but never got involved in the match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. The news that Muta landed in Pittsburgh from Japan was originally broken by PWInsider.com.

Nakamura had one of the final matches with Muta on January 1 at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year show, a match which Nakamura won.

Muta was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Los Angeles earlier this year as part of the WrestleMania 39 weekend.