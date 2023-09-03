Soft roster split at AEW expected to end with Punk’s firing

With CM Punk gone from AEW, the belief is that the soft roster split between Dynamite and Collision will no longer remain in place with stars being allowed to participate in both shows moving forward.

Punk’s control over Collision meant that certain individuals were not allowed on “his show,” including members of The Elite. That quickly changed last night with Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks appearing towards the end of the broadcast to save FTR.

Over the past several weeks, different individuals showed up for tapings and were not allowed in the arena at all and sent back home with Punk claiming that he wants to avoid drama backstage at Collision.

The launch of Collision was largely built around CM Punk and the former champion returned for the inaugural episode, also taped at the United Center in Chicago, in June.