Notes on Powerhouse Hobbs, Shark Boy, Dennis Rodman, and Lynch vs. Stratus

Sep 3, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful Select reports the Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch cage match at ‘Payback’ was produced by former TNA star “Maple Leaf Muscle” Petey Williams.

Powerhouse Hobbs via Under The Ring Podcast

“My goal is to be the first African American World Champion here. My goal is to have a lot of goals. Another goal is to take this company to a new level to put this company on my back, and I got a big enough back, you know, I could put the whole company on here. So that’s definitely my goal.”

– Shark Boy is returning for Impact 1000

– Dennis Rodman….

