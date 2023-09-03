Notes on Powerhouse Hobbs, Shark Boy, Dennis Rodman, and Lynch vs. Stratus

– Fightful Select reports the Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch cage match at ‘Payback’ was produced by former TNA star “Maple Leaf Muscle” Petey Williams.

– Powerhouse Hobbs via Under The Ring Podcast

“My goal is to be the first African American World Champion here. My goal is to have a lot of goals. Another goal is to take this company to a new level to put this company on my back, and I got a big enough back, you know, I could put the whole company on here. So that’s definitely my goal.”

– Shark Boy is returning for Impact 1000

– Dennis Rodman….