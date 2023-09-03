Miro’s wife CJ Perry makes her AEW debut

At AEW All Out, Miro defeated Powerhouse Hobbs

Post Match:

Miro and Hobbs shake Hands and Hobbs attacks him until CJ Perry arrives and distracts Hobbs and Miro lays him out and stares at CJ and leaves the ring.

Miro met CJ Perry in the ring and the Chicago chants kiss the meat😆🤣😆 #AEW #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/R7CVqNwNXx — BeyondThe3Count (@BeyondThe3Count) September 4, 2023