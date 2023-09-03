Miro’s wife CJ Perry makes her AEW debut

Sep 3, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

At AEW All Out, Miro defeated Powerhouse Hobbs

Post Match:

Miro and Hobbs shake Hands and Hobbs attacks him until CJ Perry arrives and distracts Hobbs and Miro lays him out and stares at CJ and leaves the ring.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kamille

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal