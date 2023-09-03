Jey Uso introduced as newest member of the Raw roster

The Raw roster has gained a Bloodline member in the form of Jey Uso as it looks like the company is putting some kind of a pause on the Bloodline drama on Smackdown.

Uso was introduced by Cody Rhodes last night on Payback as the newest member of the Raw team when he was appearing on the Grayson Waller Effect. Of course, Waller tried to spoil the party but got a superkick for his trouble.

Jey “quit” WWE on the August 11 episode of Smackdown and has not appeared since. He lost his SummerSlam title shot against Roman Reigns after his brother Jimmy prevented him from pinning Reigns.

It was a rare quasi night off for Cody last night who was not involved in any match on the show and was just used for this segment to introduce Uso.