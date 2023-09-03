Dennis Rodman to corner The Acclaimed at All Out tonight

After appearing on Collision last night, Dennis Rodman will also be live at the United Center tonight for All Out.

As Rodman was being interviewed, Jeff Jarrett and his gang came out and Jarrett asked him to join them. The former NWO member did not like the proposal and he shoved Sonjay Dutt. At that point, the NBA Hall of Famer got surrounded but it was The Acclaimed who made the save.

The Acclaimed then challenged Jarrett for a trios match during the Zero Hour pre-show and said that Rodman would be in their corner.