Bryan Danielson returns to AEW, to face Ricky Starks at All Out

Bryan Danielson returned to AEW for the first time since June’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and was quickly added to the All Out pay-per-view tonight, seemingly replacing CM Punk in his spot against Ricky Starks.

Starks challenged 70-year-old Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to a strap match for tonight and Steamboat said he would be facing “The Dragon” at All Out. Starks signed the contract, which said Ricky Starks vs The Dragon, without going over the small print.

Steamboat then told Starks that there’s more than one dragon around here and introduced the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. Danielson came out to a big ovation and “Yes!” chants from the Chicago crowd and signed the contract too.

Danielson suffered a broken forearm at Forbidden Door against Kazuchika Okada and was deemed not ready for All In. But a week apparently made miracles!