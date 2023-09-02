Update on why the Jacksonville Jaguars Legacy Title Belt was pulled

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to pull the Custom WWE Title For sale as Shad Khan, the owner of the Jags, is also a co-owner of AEW. Tony Khan, meanwhile, is the president and co-owner of AEW and the executive vice president of football administration and technology at the Jaguars.

WWE made the deal with the #NFL with the understanding that all 32 teams would be involved, which is why all of the titles were released.

The Jaguars, however, did not know about the custom WWE belts and opted out of the arrangement following the title’s release on The Site On behalf of the owner request.