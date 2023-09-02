Update on ticket sales for Sunday’s AEW All Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for Sunday’s AEW All Out event at the United Center in Chicago. There are currently 9,049 tickets out for the event. It has a $29 get-in price on the secondary market.

Tony Khan has previously said the show would have a $1 million gate. At that ticket price, the company would have to sell close to 35,000 tickets. But, obviously, some of the closer seats will have a greater ticket price thus making this math somewhat pointless.