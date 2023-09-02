Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey launch the People’s Fund of Maui

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Oprah Winfrey launched the People’s Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires.

The fund started with $10 million, $5 million from Johnson and $5 million from Oprah. Both of them are currently in Maui to see firsthand the destruction that these wildfires left behind, with The Rock saying that they will ensure that 100% of the donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents.

Every resident who lives in the affected areas will be eligible to receive $1,200 per month to help them through recovery.

Donations can be made at https://www.eifoundation.org/peoples-fund-of-maui/.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Oprah Winfrey launched the People’s Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires.

The fund started with $10 million, $5 million from Johnson and $5 million from Oprah. Both of them are currently in Maui to see firsthand the destruction that these wildfires left behind, with The Rock saying that they will ensure that 100% of the donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents.

Every resident who lives in the affected areas will be eligible to receive $1,200 per month to help them through recovery.

Donations can be made at https://www.eifoundation.org/peoples-fund-of-maui/.