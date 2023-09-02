CM Punk no longer with AEW
AEW has announced that CM Punk is no longer with AEW and has been terminated from his contract, with cause, effective immediately. This is the result of the investigation from the All In incident with Jack Perry.
100% the correct choice and should have been done after the first media scrum incident. He’s not worth the trouble and drama he brings. Keeping him around sets a bad example for younger talent too.