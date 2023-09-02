AMW returning for Impact 1000, Allin on his All In injury

Sep 2, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– “We find the defendant, GUILTY”. Impact Wrestling has announced that America’s Most Wanted will be at Impact 1,000.

– Darby Allin On injuring his Spine at ALL In

“I’m not 100%. In London, I really messed my spine up. My lower back is really banged up. At the show in Wembley, I jumped off the top rope and landed on a metal coffin on my lower spine.”

Whether he would miss All Out: “No, I can touch my toes still, so I’m good.”

(Via CBS2 Chicago’s interview)

Post Category: News     Tags:

