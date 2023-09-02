AMW returning for Impact 1000, Allin on his All In injury

– “We find the defendant, GUILTY”. Impact Wrestling has announced that America’s Most Wanted will be at Impact 1,000.

From legendary matches against Triple X, Team Canada, AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels, The Naturals and so many more – @JamesStormBrand and @AMWwildcat are coming to #IMPACT1000 and #IMPACT1000 Fan Celebration on Sept. 9 in White Plains! Tickets: https://t.co/1aAiOT8wri pic.twitter.com/5qzb42LaQM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 1, 2023

– Darby Allin On injuring his Spine at ALL In

“I’m not 100%. In London, I really messed my spine up. My lower back is really banged up. At the show in Wembley, I jumped off the top rope and landed on a metal coffin on my lower spine.”

Whether he would miss All Out: “No, I can touch my toes still, so I’m good.”

(Via CBS2 Chicago’s interview)