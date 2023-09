John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is being considered for Cena’s upcoming return stint, according to @WRKDwrestling.

Cena will make his return on tonight’s SmackDown, then is scheduled to work Superstar Spectacle in India next Friday. After that, he will work 7 straight SmackDown episodes.

Cena is also rumored to be the special host for WWE Payback on Saturday but that is still just rumored.