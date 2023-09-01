Updates on AOP, Bryan Danielson, Bandido, and Edge

– Possible plans on where Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering will go. PWInsider reports that the current plan is the have the team be back on NXT.

– An update on Bryan Danielson and Bandido. Danielson is expected back in October and Bandido has recently had the cast on his wrist removed and should hopefully be back shortly, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Edge has donated his signed gear he wore in his last WWE match to Sami Zayn’s “Sami for Syria” charity.

Zayn says Edge wanted to surprise him, so he went through the WWE Auctions and Fanatics team, and Sami found out through them about the incredible gift.

100% of the proceeds from the auction will go directly towards helping to fund mobile clinics over in Syria.