Seth Rollins talks about pro wrestling being in a boom period, Edge to AEW note

Sep 1, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Seth Rollins:

“We are in the boom. You have to understand, there is another company that just put 80,000 people in a stadium for one night.

A week before that, we sold 90,000 tickets to WrestleMania, broke the all-time gate on the first day. There are seven, eight different television programs of pro wrestling on a week, not counting premium live events or pay-per-views.

The talent roster, across the board, is beyond what any generation has ever put forward.”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that some in WWE expect Edge to go to AEW.

