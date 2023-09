More on the CM Punk/Jack Perry incident, estimated PPV buys for AEW All In

– According to one source regarding the CM Punk/Jack Perry incident, they said that many of the wrestlers think both Perry and Punk were at fault, and when the talent found out, they got more motivated to put on great matches, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“It kind of brought everyone together and Samoa Joe was a real leader”

– The current estimates for AEW’s All In is 168,000 to 184,000 PPV buys.