Ludwig Kaiser comments on Tiffany Stratton’s work in the WWE NXT brand

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Ludwig Kaiser commented on his girlfriend Tiffany Stratton’s work in the WWE NXT brand…

“She came so far in the last one and a half years and it’s crazy because I’ve been doing this for 16 years and she’s been not even doing it for two years and she came so far already. So, you know, this is just the beginning. This is just the beginning of her journey and I definitely want her to enjoy that and want her to be able to, you know, take her time and just like, you know, face every challenge one at a time and she’s going to do it. She’s going to master all of them, but she doesn’t need any opportunity that is given by me or something that is going on Monday Night RAW right now for her to jump in because all of the opportunities are going to come so naturally and organic for her anyway. She has an amazing, bright, bright future.”

Tiffany Stratton is the current NXT women’s champion.

(quote source: WrestlingNews.co)