LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The Payback go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package on The Bloodline’s ongoing drama, mainly the issues between The Usos. We’re now live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a huge pop. Cena rushes the ring as Mike Rome does the introduction.

Cena takes the mic and welcomes everyone to a sold out GIANT Center. Fans interrupt with a “Cena!” chant. Cena mentions fans giving him 20 years of memories of sliding into the ring, and it never gets old, it just gets better. Cena goes on and thanks the fans… for all you have given, and all you continue to give. The fans have given Cena the chance to come home again, and it feels good, the chance to be a part of SmackDown for a few months, and the chance to wrestle in India for the first time, which he is thankful for. Cena says he just found this out backstage but he’s also been given the chance to host WWE Payback tomorrow night. Fans pop.

Cena goes on and says as much as the fans have given him, he will do his best to give back to them. Cena says that starts right now tonight with SmackDown. He goes on hyping up the show and says tonight we will have the chance to see Cena face to face with… the music interrupts and out comes Jimmy Uso to boos.

Uso enters the ring to boos. He and Cena size each other up. Fans chant for Jey Uso now. Cena says this feisty bunch is talking about what they want. Uso asks Cena what he’s doing here. Fans boo. Uso says don’t boo him… what are you doing here, John? Uso says these people came to see him. Jimmy says they didn’t come to just see him, they came to find out why. Jimmy says it’s simple – he’d save his brother over and over again, he did what he did at SummerSlam because he loves his brother. He didn’t want to see Jey be corrupted like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, or like Cena.

Uso knocks Cena’s light blue shirt. Cena admits he has an identifiable fashion sense, and he never gives up on it. Uso says Cena is in his ring now, and Cena is exactly like Reigns. Fans boo. Cena asks how. Uso says Cena and Reigns only take and take and take… the only difference is, Cena does it with a smile on his face. Fans chant “Cena!” now. Cena says he’s got to stop Uso for two seconds now… Cena gets closer and says he knows Uso has a lot on his mind and has been trying to make sense of it… Cena says he’s been wanting to say this to Jimmy for three years – the wrong Uso quit. Cena tells Uso to take that.

Uso turns and looks back at Cena. Uso goes for a superkick but Cena blocks it, then slams him with an Attitude Adjustment in the middle of the ring for a big pop. Cena heads to the floor to celebrate with fans as we see Uso down and trying to recover at ringside. Cena heads to the stage as the music hits. He stops and salutes the crowd.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. She asks about John Cena hosting Payback and they just laugh. Theory laughs and says please, he beat Cena at WrestleMania 39. Waller hypes up what they will do at Payback, respectively. Theory says if Kayla is done drooling over Cena, she can get ready to see the world’s greatest tag team do what they do. They crack some more jokes and head out.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. The LWO

We go back to the ring and out comes The LWO – Santos Escobar with Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. They stop and wait as the music hits and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Jimmy Uso backstage. He yells at a production assistant and tells him to say his name… do you know who I am? The worker nods in fear as Uso hurries off. We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller first. Austin Theory is out next and they head to the ring together as The LWO looks on.

The bell rings and Waller goes at it with Santos. Santos drops Waller for a 1 count. Rey tags in but Waller rocks him. Rey decks Waller and hits Theory on the apron.

Rey keeps fighting and the heels end up on the floor. Santos comes in as Rey runs the ropes. Santos launches Rey out to the floor, taking Waller and Theory down. Rey and Santos stand tall in the ring now as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Waller slams Rey. Fans chant “619!” now. Theory tags back in as they keep Rey in their corner. We see how Theory turned it around during the break with a cheap shot on Rey. The heels double team Rey to keep him down and the referee stops Santos from running in.