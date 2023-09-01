Keith Lee and The Bunny added to the roster of AEW Fight Forever

The AEW Fight Forever game is now accessible on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Today, All Elite Wrestling revealed that players can now choose Keith Lee and The Bunny as their in-game avatars. Furthermore, the game has added MJF’s Car Thrash and Sloth Sling as new mini-games you can enjoy.