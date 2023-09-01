John Cena at WWE Payback?
John Cena has been discussed as the possible guest host for WWE Payback on Saturday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Wrestlevotes filed the following report this week-
Hearing rumblings that Payback will have a special guest host this Saturday night. And his name is John Cena.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 1, 2023
Cena will return to WWE TV on tonight’s SmackDown in Hershey, PA. He will then make his in-ring at the Superstar Spectacle event on 9/8 in India. Cena & Seth Rollins vs. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser has been announced for India.
After the trip to India, Cena is scheduled for the next 7 SmackDown shows… 9/15 in Denver, 9/22 in Glendale, 9/29 in Sacramento, 10/6 in St. Louis, 10/13 in Tulsa, 10/20 in San Antonio, 10/27 in Milwaukee.