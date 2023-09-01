Dennis Rodman on AEW Collision

AEW just announced that NBA Legend Dennis Rodman will be appearing on Saturday’s AEW Collision episode, the final show before All Out.

Collision is being held at the United Center in Chicago, which is the same arena Rodman played 3 championship NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

Rodman joined the NWO in 1997 thanks to his friend Hulk Hogan. He made several WCW appearances between 1997 and 1999 and even wrestled a few matches. Rodman & Hogan were defeated by The Giant & Lex Luger at Bash at the Beach 1997, Rodman & Hogan defeated NBA Legend Karl Malone & DDP at Bash at the Beach 1998, and Rodman was defeated by Randy Savage at Road Wild 1999. After WCW, Rodman returned to the ring in 2000 for a DQ loss to Curt Hennig on the Superstars of Wrestling PPV held in Australia. He retired after this match but later won the Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling competition in 2008, which aired on CMT.