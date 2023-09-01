Another match added to Impact 1000
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Jake Something and Dirty Dango for next weekend’s Impact 1000 special. The event happens on September 9 in White Plains, NY. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel
* Ultimate X Match: Participants TBA
* Feast or Fired Match: Participants TBA
* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha
* Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Trinity, Jordynne Grace & TBA vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw & TBA
* Team 3D vs. TBA
* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango
