Another match added to Impact 1000

Sep 1, 2023 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Jake Something and Dirty Dango for next weekend’s Impact 1000 special. The event happens on September 9 in White Plains, NY. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel
* Ultimate X Match: Participants TBA
* Feast or Fired Match: Participants TBA
* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha
* Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Trinity, Jordynne Grace & TBA vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw & TBA
* Team 3D vs. TBA
* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Marti Daniels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal