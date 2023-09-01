9/1/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

—

Match #1 – #1 Contender’s (ROH World Tag Team Championship) Battle Royale: Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana) vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) vs. The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)

Everyone brawls as the bell rings, and Magnum is eliminated by Butcher and Blade while Floyd is tossed out by Kaun and Liona. Nemeth is eliminated by Taylor and Avalon is eliminated by Beretta. Kaun is thrown out by Davis as the show heads to a commercial.

Liona eliminates Blade, Fletcher eliminates Liona, Dutch eliminates Butcher, Jeff eliminated Vincent, Vincent and Dutch eliminate Matt, Reynolds and Silver eliminate Jeff, Andretti and Martin eliminate Dutch, and Fletcher and Davis eliminate Andretti all right after the other after the shows comes back from the break. Reynolds is tossed out by Martin, and then Martin is eliminated by Silver. Silver is left in the ring with Aussie Open and Best Friends, and then Taylor is eliminated by Fletcher and Davis. Beretta tries to fight off Fletcher and Davis, but Silver joins in on the beat down and they triple-team him. Beretta comes back and eliminates Fletcher, and then Silver and Davis go at it. Beretta knocks Silver off the apron, but Reynolds catches him and puts him on the steps. Beretta drops Davis with a half-and-half suplex, but Davis comes back and puts him on the apron. Beretta comes back and eliminates Davis, and then Silver runs back into the ring to eliminate Beretta.

Winners and number one contenders for the ROH World Tag Team Championship: Dark Order

—

Aussie Open go to the commentary booth to confront Jericho. They double-team him, but Sammy Guevara runs out to make the save.

—

A vignette airs for Mike Santana, who returned to in-ring action in the Stadium Stampede Match at All In.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: El Hijo del Vikingo and Nick Wayne vs. Gringo Loco and Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford)

Vikingo and Loco start the match and exchange arm-drags. Vikingo delivers a kick to the midsection and goes for a hurricanrana, but Loco lands on his feet. Vikingo delivers a shot and tags in Wayne. Vikingo and Wayne deliver a double dropkick to Loco, and then Sabian tags in. Wayne delivers a few shots to Sabian, who tags Loco back in. Wayne runs the ropes, but Ford gets on the apron to stop him. Sabian pulls Vikingo off the apron and Loco sends Wayne to the floor. Sabian kicks Wayne in the chest and takes him down with a moonsault as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sabian gets a two count on Wayne. Sabian delivers a forearm shot in the corner and follows with a senton. Loco tags in and goes for a springboard moonsault, but Wayne gets his knees up. Vikingo tags in and drops Sabian with a springboard dropkick. Vikingo drops Loco and Sabian with corkscrew kicks, and then runs the ropes to deliver a dropkick to Loco. Vikingo goes for the cover, but Sabian breaks it up. Wayne delivers a knee strike to Sabian to send him to the outside, and then Vikingo drops Loco with a super-poison-rana from the top rope. Sabian comes back in with a shot to Vikingo, but Wayne delivers a corner clothesline to Loco and a shot to Sabian. Wayne drops Sabian with Wayne’s World and takes him out with a dive on the outside. Vikingo hits a 630 senton on Loco for the pin fall.

Winners: El Hijo del Vikingo and Nick Wayne

—

A new edition of QTV airs. Harley Cameron asks where QT Marshall is, and Johnny TV says Marshall put him in charge while he is out defending is AAA Latin American Championship. Footage of Marshall’s matches airs, and then Johnny asks what kind of dirt that QTV has. Aaron Solo and Cameron talk a little trash about Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara, and then Johnny says they need dirt like “this” and a drink gets spilled on Cameron. Johnny says now that he is in charge, things are going to change. He walks out and Cameron says he is good.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Bryan Keith

They get face-to-face and then exchange chops. Page takes advantage and sends Keith into the corner. Page delivers a forearm shot and follows with a chop. Page takes Keith to another corner and delivers another chop. Page sends Keith across and charges, but Keith comes back with a back elbow. Keith charges, but Page delivers a lariat. Keith comes back with an elbow strike, but Page delivers one of his own. Keith drops Page with an overhead throw and follows with a few clotheslines. Page counters the last one with a fall-away slam and toys with the crowd on the apron. Keith comes back with a kick to the face and follows with an enzuigiri. Keith runs the ropes, but Page comes in with the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

—

Renne Paquette interviews Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard. Parker says they went out of their way for Chris Jericho, and they have nothing to show for it. Parker says it’s about time the three of them get back to doing what they do best. Garcia says wrestling is what they do best and Menard says nothing matters except for the three of them challenging for the AEW World Trios Championship on Collision.

—

Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with Roderick Strong. Strong says everything that has happened is between he and Adam Cole. Strong says Cole knows what he did, but doesn’t elaborate. Strong says he doesn’t appreciate being questioned like he is on trial, and he will tell his own story on his own time and in his own way. Strong tells Renee to ask Cole some questions about him since she is so concerned.

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (c) vs. Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard

-Trios Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander vs. The Outcasts

-Dax Harwood vs. Jay White

-Ricky Starks will challenge Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out

Announced for All Out:

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

-ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor

-ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Cole and MJF (c) vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

-Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club Gold vs. FTR and The Young Bucks

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata

-Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Anna Jay and Taya Valkyrie vs. Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale

Jay and Nightingale start the match. Nightingale delivers a kick to the face and follows with an over-hand chop. Valkyrie tags in, but Nightingale gets an inside-cradle for a two count. Nightingale comes back with a quick strike and sends Valkyrie into the corner. Blue tags in and delivers an elbow strike to Valkyrie. Blue and Nightingale double-kick Valkyrie and Blue goes for the cover, but Valkyrie kicks out. Nightingale tags back in and runs the ropes, but Jay kicks her in the back. Jay delivers a forearm shot and Valkyrie drops Nightingale with a Backstabber as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale and Valkyrie exchange shots. Nightingale delivers an enzuigiri, and then Blue and Jay tag in. Blue delivers a few quick shots and drives Jay into the corner. Blue delivers an enzuigiri and follows with a forearm shot. Blue connects with a diving cross-body and goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Blue delivers a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Valkyrie breaks it up. Nightingale drops Valkyrie with a spine-buster, and then Jay drops Nightingale with a Flatliner. Blue drops Jay with a thrust kick, and then Valkyrie drops Blue with a Spear. Nightingale sends Valkyrie to the corner with a Pounce, but Valkyrie comes back with a kick to the face. Nightingale delivers shots and picks Valkyrie up. Blue climbs up top, but Jay shoves he down. Jay drops Nightingale with a thrust kick and goes for one on Blue, but Blue ducks under and Jay kicks Valkyrie in the face. Blue delivers a thrust kick to Jay and follows with Code Blue for the pin fall.

Winners: Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale

-After the match, Valkyrie beats Blue down, but Nightingale gets back in the ring to make the save. Blue and Nightingale celebrate in the ring and Jay and Valkyrie watch from the ramp as the show comes to a close.