Two ROH titles set to be defended at All Out 2023

The All Out pay-per-view this coming Sunday had a few more matches added to it last night on Dynamite.

Two ROH titles will be on the line as Samoa Joe defends his TV title against Shayne Taylor while Adam Cole and MJF defend their Tag Team titles against the winners of a battle royal which will take place this Friday on Rampage.

Orange Cassidy versus Jon Moxley for the International title was also made official after Cassidy overcame Penta in the main event of the show.

Other matches announced include Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata vs Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta and an eight-man tag match with FTR teaming up with The Young Bucks to take on Bullet Club Gold.

All Out will take place from the United Center in Chicago.