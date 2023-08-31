Ricky Starks to Challenge Ricky “The Dragon’ Steamboat to a Strap Match at AEW All Out

Just prior to the August 30th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan tweeted that due to “minor illnesses to big talent traveling this week” and Hurricane Idalia affecting flights, he was changing some plans for the show.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Dynamite was “totally redone at the last minute” because new women’s champion Saraya and Swerve Strickland were pulled from the show due to being sick. Saraya’s illness doesn’t appear to be serious as was advertised for this Saturday’s edition of Collision.

In regards to the travel issues, Meltzer noted that Kenny Omega was among those that couldn’t make it to Chicago due to the hurricane in Florida. Meltzer added that Dynamite “seemed thrown together because it was thrown together.”

CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks was rumored for the 2023 AEW All Out PPV but due to the Punk’s altercation with Jack Perry, AEW is now teasing Starks vs. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat in a strap match for the event.