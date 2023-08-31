Rating/viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s live post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 871,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 0.11% from last week’s show, which drew 870,000 viewers for the Fyter Fest and All In go-home show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.25% from last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.30 key demographic rating represents 389,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 7.81% from last week’s 422,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating, tied with three other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are both below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 0.11% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.25% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 14.60% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 14.28% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the All Out go-home show.

Wednesday’s post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the NOW Arena in Chicago, IL, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – fallout from All In and the Dynamite go-home build for All Out, a promo from new ROH World Tag Team Champion Adam Cole, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley vs. Komander, women’s tag team action with Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker and AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, plus AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Penta El Zero Miedo with the winner defending against Moxley at All Out, which was the main event.