Jon Moxley talks Terry Funk

Jon Moxley spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave the following comments on the legendary Terry Funk, who passed away last Wednesday at the age of 79-

Moxley on Funk being the greatest:

“If Terry Funk’s not the greatest of all time, then who the fuck is? Terry Funk wasn’t playing a pro wrestler. He was the real thing.”

“There are so many different criteria that it’s impossible to pick the greatest ever. Look at Bret Hart and Ric Flair. They worked two completely different styles, and they were two completely different artists. It was like one guy played the trumpet and the other guy played a pair of bongos. They made different music. Terry Funk always gets passed over in that discussion. He was often the heel coming into a territory, putting over the babyface, and leaving to do something else. But look at the body of work. It’s pretty clear. You can’t tell me Terry Funk isn’t the fucking greatest of them all.”

Moxley on Funk’s versatility:

“You could put him anywhere in the world against any opponent. He’d cut an intense promo dripping with authenticity and then go work a killer match.”

Moxley on Funk if he were wrestling today:

“We can learn a lot from Terry Funk. He was so giving. He chose to give back in ECW. And he wasn’t the type of guy who’d say the kids today couldn’t work. He was doing moonsaults in his 50s. If he were wrestling today, I fully believe he’d be in AEW and doing shows for Revolver or Bloodsport and doing Canadian Destroyers.”