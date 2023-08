The funeral service for Terry Funk will be held tomorrow in Amarillo, Texas.

Visitation will be allowed today only between 5PM and 7PM at Brooks Funeral Directors located at 1702 5th Avenue in Canyon, Texas, while the funeral service will be held at 2PM at Hillside Christian Church on 6100 S. Soncy Road.

The legendary professional wrestler died n August 23 at the age of 79 at a hospital in Phoenix. He had been battling dementia for the past few years.