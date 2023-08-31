Allegedly CM Punk/Jack Perry video footage, Khan says AEW continuing investigation
There is allegedly video footage of the Jack Perry/CM Punk incident backstage at “All In” last Sunday, just before the start of the main show, reports Fightful.
Cameras were scattered all throughout Wembley, as AEW was documenting the record breaking event.
There have been also several interviews ongoing during the internal investigation by AEW officials.
First question on the Tony Khan media call happening now is whether CM Punk will appear on All Out. Khan says he can't comment. They're continuing to investigate. He's still looking into a few things. "Please bear with us". He says he'll give an answer as soon as possible.
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 31, 2023