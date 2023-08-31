Allegedly CM Punk/Jack Perry video footage, Khan says AEW continuing investigation

Aug 31, 2023 - by staff

There is allegedly video footage of the Jack Perry/CM Punk incident backstage at “All In” last Sunday, just before the start of the main show, reports Fightful.

Cameras were scattered all throughout Wembley, as AEW was documenting the record breaking event.

There have been also several interviews ongoing during the internal investigation by AEW officials.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Izzi Dame

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal