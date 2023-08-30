Rating/viewership for this week’s NXT

Tuesday’s live post-Heatwave edition of WWE NXT drew 614,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 14.72% from last week’s 720,000 viewers for the Heatwave special.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 15.78% from last week’s 0.19 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 212,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 16.53% from the 254,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.19 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest total audience and the lowest key demo rating since the July 4 taped Independence Day show, which drew 508,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating. This was the seventeenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the seventh-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with four other episodes. Tuesday’s NXT viewership was below the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 14.72% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 15.78% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 9.17% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 6.66% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Worlds Collide go-home show.

Tuesday’s post-Heatwave edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a Steel Cage match to open the show, Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate (did not air after being pulled), Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez, Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe, the first two matches in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational – Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey and Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey, plus a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton with Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez, which was the main event.