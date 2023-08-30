Punk reportedly comforted Khan, Kimber Lee has a scheduled court date

– PWTorch reports that CM Punk confronted Tony Khan backstage in his locker room at “All In” in a very heated verbal argument.

According to three sources, Punk allegedly told Khan he quit and chewed out Khan with very harsh phrasing.

– Former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling star Kimberly Frankele aka Kimber Lee is slated for a October 24 pre-trial hearing in Highlands County Court stemming from a 5/11 arrest in Sebring, Florida, where she was charged with DUI, Resisting an active arrest with Violence and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.